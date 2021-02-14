JOHNSON CITY - Kellie Rene Allison, age 47, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. She was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, a daughter of the late Michael Miller and Susan Diane Sonney Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Adam Shawn Allison, Sr. on January 6, 2021; and one sister, Crystal Miller.
She was of the Christian faith. Kellie had worked as a Bus Driver for the Chesapeake, Virginia School System for many years and had worked in different convenient stores. She loved Wonder Woman.
She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Allison and Hannah Woodby and husband Justin; one son, Adam Shawn Allison, Jr.; one sister, Tammie Miller; and one niece, Ashleigh Kuhlmann.
There will be no formal services held.
