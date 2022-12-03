JOHNSON CITY - Kellie Michelle Hartley, age 37, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 25, 2022.

Kellie was born June 3, 1985, to Terry Lee Hartley and Marlene Kay Harmon Scott in Johnson City. She graduated from David Crockett High School. She had previously attended services at Fountain of Life Bible Church.

