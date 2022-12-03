JOHNSON CITY - Kellie Michelle Hartley, age 37, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 25, 2022.
Kellie was born June 3, 1985, to Terry Lee Hartley and Marlene Kay Harmon Scott in Johnson City. She graduated from David Crockett High School. She had previously attended services at Fountain of Life Bible Church.
Kellie had a good heart and cared about people and would do anything to help others. She loved shopping, spending time outdoors, writing poems, and drawing. She was full of life and love for her family, especially her daughters.
Those left to cherish her memory include her parents; husband, Christopher Saults; daughters, Kaleigh Saults and Ava Hartley; brother, Jason Hartley; uncles, Keith (Linda) Harmon and Danny (Lori) Harmon; and grandparents, Alene and Dwight Hartley. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Kelly and Mary Harmon and aunt and uncle, Barbara and Rick Hartley.
Kellie’s family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:00 pm, under the direction of Rev. William Ramsey. A committal service will commence immediately following the funeral, at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made toward services via the donation link on Kellie’s tribute page.