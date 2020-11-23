ELK PARK, NC - Kelley Sue Wingate, age 62, of Elk Park, NC passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Elizabethton in Elizabethton, TN.
She was born on January 1, 1958, a daughter of the late Sherward C. Wingate and the late Leona Josephine Moody Wingate.
Kelley graduated from Avery County High School and then graduated from East Tennessee State University with Bachelors Degree in Nursing. She worked at the Johnson City Medical Center for 32 years as a Registered Nurse, where she had a reputation for her caring and meticulous professionalism. She proudly served her country in the National Guard for 6 years. She was a member of the Elk Park Christian Church. Kelley enjoyed music and dancing, having won several dancing contests. She loved the being on the water and watersports. Kelley was a vivacious, outgoing, talkative, and caring person who enjoyed playing (and winning) the Lottery.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Glenda Kay Hitechew.
Kelley leaves behind to cherish her memory her Sister, Connie (John) Gibson of Roan Mountain, TN, Aunt, Greta Jo (Charles) Eller of Elk Park, NC and a several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask. The service will be live streamed via our website on Thursday evening and those with-in the Newland City limits will be able to listen on their Radios at FM 90.5.
Funeral services for Kelley Wingate will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until the service hour Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Elk Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: the Elk Park Christian Church 220 Old Mill Rd Elk Park, NC 28622.
The care of Kelley and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
