JOHNSON CITY - Keith Edward Smith, 61, Johnson City passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 in the James H. Quillen Medical Center. He was a native of Flint, Michigan and was a son of the late Charles and Anna White Smith. Keith was a veteran having served his country in the U.S Air Force. He had worked as a Meat Cutter for Save-A-Lot Grocers for several years.
Keith was a big sports fan. He loved NASCAR racing, watching a good football game and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. Keith also enjoyed cooking and baking his own creations, loved to watch old War movies and read Military History Novels and he was very proud of his Military Service.
Survivors include a son, Michael Lee Smith and a daughter, Julie Ann Smith Riche both of Sacramento, California; three brothers, Michael Ray Smith and his wife, Rosa also of Sacramento, Terry Lynn Smith of Watauga, TN and Douglas Smith and his wife, Tracey of Elizabethton, TN.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, April 29, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
