UNICOI - Keith Booth, age 65, Unicoi, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the Center on Aging and Heath while he was surrounded by his family. He is a son of Yvonne Hughes Clemmor, Waco, TX and the late Jim Booth. Keith was a native of Chanute, Illinois however, he lived most of his life in Unicoi County.
Keith retired from CSX after twenty years of service where he worked as a Carman. He was a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church before he began attending Marbleton Freewill Baptist Church. Keith was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan and liked Hot Rod Racing. He enjoyed spending time at Boone Lake with his family and friends. Keith loved being a grandfather.
In addition to his father, Keith was preceded in death by his sister, Denise Booth Miller and half-brother, Bubba Booth.
Survivors in addition to his mother, Yvonne include his wife of forty-one years, Connie McInturff Booth; son, Justin Booth, Jonesborough; grandson, Dawson Booth; half-brother, Jason Clemmor (Laura); half-sisters: Missy Stienbeck (Darrell) and Tonya Booth Ritchie (Bart); special family member, Landon McInturff; very close friends: Dale Hicks, Mike Phillips and Homer Gardner; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Tim Broyles will officiate the 2:00 P.M. funeral service.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Booth family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Unicoi Funeral Home, 4428 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi, is privileged to serve the Booth family. (423) 743-1380.