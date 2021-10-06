JONESBOROUGH - Keith Arrowood, 40, of Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Franklin Woods.
Keith was a born in Greene County to Jean Kyker Arrowood and the late Rev. Larry Arrowood.
Keith enjoyed spending time with his Dad before he passed and always loved being with his son Brayden.
He is survived in addition to his mother by his son, Brayden Arrowood, sisters, Julie Rastall (Scott) and Lorie Fulton (John), nephews, Matthew Rastall and Logan Fulton, special friend Lisa Johnston and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral service will be Friday, October 8, 2021, 7:00 PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor John H. Moore officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM prior to service.
Graveside service will be Saturday, October 9, 2021 10:00 am at Fellowship Baptist Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chad Harris, Bryan Kyker, Skipper Craddock, Shane Massey, Logan Fulton, and Matt Rastall. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Carrol, Jerry Smith, Kyle Graham, and Brad Duncan.
