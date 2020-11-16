GRAY - Keith Arnold Hyder, 68, Gray, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Arnold & Ruby Bennett Hyder. Keith was a 1970 graduate of Hampton High School. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. Keith was employed as a Sheet Metal Foreman with Allied Metals. He was a member of American Legion Post 2000. He loved fishing and working at the Johnson City Farmers Market. He was of the Free Will Baptist Faith.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years Sheila Murphy Hyder. A Daughter: Angela Beam, a stepdaughter: April Hamilton. Five Grandchildren: Trever Hamilton, Joshua Henegar, Taylor Hamilton, Mackenzie Henegar and Zachary Beam. A sister: Dianna White. Two Brothers: Curtis (Helen) Hyder, and Lowell (Nell) Hyder. Several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. B.F. (Junior) McKinney officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Thursday will be: Zachary Beam, Trever Hamilton, Taylor Hamilton, Greg McKinney, Chad Hyder, Chad Livingston, Kody Lauderback and Marty Hyder. Honorary Pallbearers will be friends of Johnson City Farmers Market, employees of Allied Metals, friends and family. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” of the Staff of the ICU 2800 & 5400 wing of the Johnson City Medical Center. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home Wednesday 1 to 5 p.m. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our-web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Hyder family