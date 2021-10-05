Keith Allen Mullins, 45, departed this life to be with Jesus on October 3, 2021. He was born in Kingsport, TN and lived his life in Gray, TN where he was previously a volunteer of the Gray Rescue Squad. Keith graduated from Daniel Boone High School in 1995, where he was in ROTC and agriculture. He was a DJ for WETB 790 AM radio in Johnson City, TN for 25 years. He loved gospel music, especially bluegrass gospel with his buddy and best friend, James Rowe. Keith was loved by many of his listeners. Keith had a variety of hobbies that he enjoyed, including; ghost hunting with WCPI, playing the bass guitar, collecting baseball cards, and watching the Cincinnati Reds play. Keith was known as a kind-hearted man who loved to please and help others. His nieces and nephews were very important to him and he loved them dearly. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and loved ones.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Roy and Barbara Mullins; brothers, Kevin Mullins, Dustin Mullins (Joye), and Derek Mullins; aunts, Hazel Fink, Wilma Dean, and Thelma Reynolds (Jerry); uncles, Billy Roberts, and William Mullins (Margaret); nieces, Keirsten Mullins, Abigail Mullins, and Naomi Mullins; great-niece, Layla Mullins; nephew, Nicholas Mullins, and several cousins.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 5:00pm-7:00pm in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Highway 75 Blountville, TN 37617 with a service to follow officiated by Pastor Roy Brickey at 7:00pm. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 1:00pm in the Garden of Solomon in East Tennessee Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 the family has asked that guests follow precaution guidelines and wear a mask to the service.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Mullins, Dustin Mullins, Nicholas Mullins, Chris Crawford, Ricky Fink, Henry Reynolds, Caleb Dean, and Joshua Dean.
Honorary pallbearers will be Derek Mullins, Mathew Dean, and Leighton Roberts.
East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Keith Allen Mullins.