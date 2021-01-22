HILTON HEAD, SC - Keith Alexander Franklin, 56, Hilton Head, South Carolina, passed away in Hilton Head. He was born October 30, 1964 in Elizabethton. He had lived in Hilton Head for the past 10 years. He was a graduate of Hampton High School. Keith was a retired Landscapper. He was preceded in death by his father: Joe Franklin who passed away May 28, 2000, by his paternal grandparents: Roby & Iva Pierce Franklin and his Maternal Grandparents: Opie & Florence Wilson Brumitt. Keith was a member of Valley Forge Christian Church. He loved to fish and go hiking.
Survivors include his mother & step-father: Joyce Brumitt Franklin Williams and husband Joe. Two Brothers: Robert Franklin and Mark Franklin & wife Paige. A sister: Marilyn M. Hale & husband Ward. Two Nieces: Madison Franklin and Jessica Hale.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Franklin family