JOHNSON CITY - Kazarie Michael Huggins, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away June 12, 2021 at Niswonger’s Children Hospital at the age of 2 months and 17 days old.
Kazarie was born March 26, 2021 to Zakarie Michael Huggins and Montinique Gabriel Ann Miller in Johnson City. He will lovingly be remembered as a force to be reckoned with and a warrior. He was feisty and strong. He was also a great source of joy to those around him, he was intuitive and hilarious. He was God’s gift, and he will be greatly missed.
Kazarie was preceded in death by a sister, Challe Sams.
In addition to his mother and father, those left to cherish his memory include his paternal grandparents, Michele and Michael Huggins; maternal grandmother, Kristine Miller; uncles, Kendal Smalls, Brizarrian Anderson, and DeVaun Miller; special fur friend, Cardi; and many cousins and other extended family members.
Kazarie’s family will receive friends at 2:00 pm, Friday, July 2, 2021 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation, beginning at 3:00 pm.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Huggins family.