“But I do not account my life of any value nor as precious to myself; if only I may finish my course and the ministry that I received from the Lord Jesus to testify to the gospel of the grace of God.” Acts 20:24
Kay Ruth Lumsden VanDyke went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 13th 2022 at the home of her daughter Sequa Sue and son-in-love David Shields where she had resided for the past 4 years. She had suffered with Parkinson’s disease for 20+ years. She worked at staying active up to the first of 2022.
Along with her daughter Sequa as care givers, were her lifelong friend Faye Issacs Holmes, Karen VanDyke (daughter-in-love), Susie Manning and the Amedisys nurses, Kelli Roberts and Martha Fillers. Each day Faye encouraged her and was a true friend to Kay. Kay’s granddaughters Tabatha, TaKeitha, Tachelle, & Katalina provided relief and love as well. David Shields, Shannon Peters, Rick Ward, and Austin Fugate provided extra care to Kay (she referred to Rick as her “ride”).
Kay was proceeded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert Walker VanDyke and an infant son, and parents, Kirk & Mildred Lumsden. She is survived by 2 brothers, Edwin Lumsden (Lois) and Roger Lumsden (Shirley), her children Sequa Sue Shields (David), David VanDyke (Karen), & Senna Lou Weitlich & son-in-love David Weitlich. Her other cherished children, Beverly Nobles, Brian & Michael Joslin. Kay’s grandchildren: Tabatha VanDyke, TaKeitha Morley, Tachelle Peters (Shannon), David Chance VanDyke, Kaitlin Nacarato (George), Katalina Menge (Russell), Sierra Jeffers (Dustin), Nathaniel Peters and an “adopted” daughter Debbie Estep Garland. Great grandchildren: Ryleigh Renee Radford, Aiden Morley, Logan & Cheyenne VanDyke, Zaynah & Emmeline Nacarato, & Madeline Jeffers. Her 23 nieces and nephews and her niece and namesake, Michelle ‘Kay’ Lynch (Tye). Special friends to Kay are but not limited to Women of First Christian, Barbara Milsaps, Joyce Matherly, Phyllis Vines, Margaret Luttrell, Makenzie Revis, Louise Shields, and Kirby Taylor. A loving niece and daughter, Lisa & Olivia Lacy. Her family of Jimmy & Loretta VanDyke who have loved through encouragement and support and her lunch buddies, Delbert and Joyce Loudermilk.
Kay was a family care giver taking care of 7 other family members over the years.
Kay truly loved everyone & cared about their souls and well-being. She enjoyed living in Black Bottom community and loved her neighbors and the area children. Neighborhood children would come by Kay’s and get a “hug” and lollipop.
Kay dearly loved her E.H.S. classmates and always enjoyed getting together with them. Kay’s quote from the E.H.S. class of 1955 reunion book: “I went from being a rebel to having a church bus ministry to kids for 30 years. I have been and am now caring for my daddy of 92, & for Bob, whom has dementia. As a result of educating myself about drug addiction, God has given me a ministry to those addicted to drugs. I guess they just aren’t threatened by an old Grandma that loves them. I have no education beyond E.H.S., but I have family that I love and am proud of. I would like for all of you to know that I love you!”
Kay was a homemaker and worked parttime for years in family laundry and then for Freeman & Kirby Taylor. Kay enjoyed such a loving sister relationship of her cousin, Syliva Lumsden Campbell & her husband Richard for many years along with their sons, Vince, Lance, & Adam Campbell.
Kay taught youngsters of all ages and adults how to love & serve the Lord at her Church at First Christian.
A Celebration of Life Service for Kay Ruth Lumsden VanDyke will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at First Christian Church, Elizabethton with Mr. Gerald Holly, Minister and Mr. Michael Klaus, Minister officiating. A special reading will be presented by Ms. Paula Manning. Music will be under the direction of Gene and Carolyn Estep.
A reception will follow at the church on Saturday.
Honorary pallbearers: Thad & Nate Lumsden; Vince, Lance, Adam Campbell; Mike & Chris Lumsden; Greg & Jeff Toole; Shannon Peters, Ricky Ward, Austin Fugate, Men of First Christian, Neighbors of Black Bottom community.
If you wish to honor with a donation please consider, Recovery Soldiers - women’s & men ministry of Elizabethton, 1180 Bristol Hwy, Elizabethton, TN 37643 or Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Rd, Myrtle Beach SC 29579.
Special thanks to the staff of Burgie Drug, Amedisys Home Health and Staff of Medical Care. Thank you for helping us take care of Kay in her home.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the VanDyke family. Office: 423-543-5544