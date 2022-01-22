GRAY - Kay “Frances” Kitzmiller, 75, of Gray, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in the Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Kay was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities. She was the daughter of the late David and Annie Harrison Howell.
Kay attended Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing, cross-stitching and gardening.
In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Fred T. Kitzmiller, Jr; one sister, Nancy Howell; one brother, Billy Howell.
Survivors include: three children, Martin Kitzmiller, Terri Parrish and David Kitzmiller; two sisters, Carolyn Wheeler and her husband Leo and Elizabeth Frady; one brother, David A. Howell; three grandchildren, Thomas Parrish and his wife Hayley, Kaitlin Ketron and Dylan Ketron; special nieces and nephews.
The family of Kay “Frances” Kitzmiller will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Dr. David Guinn officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 1 pm Wednesday in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 pm Wednesday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.