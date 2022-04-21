POPLAR, NC - Kay Ellenburg Peterson, age 70, Poplar, NC, earned her heavenly wings on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. She was a native of Unicoi County and daughter of the late Earl H. Bailey and Betty Jo Higgins Meadows.
Kay was a full-time homemaker, and she was a Christian. She was a loving, kind, compassionate person who always thought of her husband J.C. and son, Danny first. J.C. and Danny never left her side throughout her lengthy illness. They attended every doctor appointment and shared each high and low she experienced during her courageous battle with cancer. They were by her side at Franklin Woods Community Hospital when she peacefully passed away.
Kay loved to put out her bird feeders and hummingbird feeders. She enjoyed sitting on the front porch watching her birds and seeing the sun rise in the mornings and set each evening. Kay and J.C. built their home together which she enjoyed very much. She was a friend to everyone, and she never let anyone go hungry or thirsty during their visits. Kay always offered up some sweet tea and good food to eat. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Lynn Bailey.
Kay leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories, her husband of twenty-five years, J.C. Peterson; her son, Daniel “Danny” Ellenburg, Erwin; one brother, Denny Bailey (Lot), Johnson City; four grandchildren: Dakota, Josh, Kaytlynn and Coby; Aunt Martha “Noot” Tipton; her special friends: Sandie Harris and Debbie Wilson; several nieces and nephews also survive.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 25, 2022, from 5:00-6:00 p.m. at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Mark Simmons will officiate the 6:00 p.m. memorial service.
