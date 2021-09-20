JOHNSON CITY - Kathy Vanessa Bryant, age 64, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord after a lengthy illness on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Kathy was born August 16, 1957, to the late Francis Denton Sulzburger and Leo Patrick Sulzburger. She graduated from Kecoughtan High School in Hampton, Virginia, where she played bass clarinet in the band. Kathy married her late husband, Eddie Joe Bryant, on August 14, 1976. They attended services at Cherry Grove Baptist Church.
Kathy worked for the Levi Strauss factory for several years before becoming a fulltime homemaker. She absolutely loved caring for her grandbabies and spending time with her beloved furbabies. Kathy was a dedicated homeroom volunteer at Woodland Elementary for the six years her grandson attended school there.
In addition to her parents’ passing and husband’s passing in 2017, Kathy was preceded in death by her sister, Delores Quesinberry; and beloved furbaby, Sara.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Monica Bryant (and Jason Hamblen) and Jennifer (and Jeremiah) Woodby; grandchildren, Austin Lane, Hailey Hollars, and Emma Hollars; and beloved furbaby, Shelby.
Kathy’s family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kathy’s honor are preferred to the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter (https://wcjcanimalshelter.org/support-us/donate/ or 3411 N. Roan St, Johnson City, TN 37601.
