Psalm 91:11 KJV
For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.
ERWIN - Kathy Lynn Buchanan Byrd, age 59, Erwin, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She is the beloved daughter of Howard and Louise Tolley Buchanan. Kathy was a life-long resident of Unicoi County. She was a member of Southside Freewill Baptist Church.
Kathy was the owner-operator of Cat and Dog Grooming in Erwin. She had a great love for animals. Kathy rescued many cats and dogs over the years and nourished them back to health. She valued all her customers and her fur babies that were a part of her life.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, several aunts, and uncles, and many special pets.
In addition to her parents, Howard and Louise Tolley Buchanan, she leaves behind to cherish her memory, one daughter, Kali Taylor Byrd; her siblings: Janet Ambrose (Gary), Debbie Lamie (Danny), Shane Buchanan (Kristy), Tammy Peterson (David); two nieces: Devan Lamie and Kerstin Buchanan; one nephew: Karson Buchanan; good friend and co-worker, Sharon Coffie; several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
As the words state in our special song, "You'll never know dear, how much I Love you!"; but for now, my sunshine has been taken away.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Southside Freewill Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 4:00 PM. Reverend Kevin Laws and Reverend Charlie Trivette will officiate. Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in memory of Kathy Buchanan Byrd to Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N Industrial Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Buchanan Byrd family. (423) 743-1380.