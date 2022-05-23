LIMESTONE - Kathy L. Barnett, 53, Limestone, passed away with her family by her side Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
Kathy was born in Johnson City to Edward Paul Bailey and the late Betty Lou Self Bailey.
Kathy was of Baptist faith. She worked at AO Smith, formally American Water Heater, in Johnson City for over 30 years. Kathy enjoyed listening to country music, especially Alan Jackson. She loved coffee, Dr. Pepper, and trucks, especially 18 wheelers. Kathy was a caregiver to everyone. There is nothing she wouldn’t give or do for anyone. She always saw the best in everyone.
In addition to her mother Kathy was preceded in death by her son, Scotty Ray Barnett, nephew, Bryson Arnett, and grandmother, Sarah Katherine Self.
In addition to her father, survivors include her loving husband of 36 years, Tim Barnett; siblings, Melissa Delavega and husband Salvador, Paula Barnett and husband Jeff, Carolyn Arnett and husband James, Mark Bailey and fiancé Wendy Miles, Glen Bailey, Sharon Bailey and fiancé Josh Peterson; several nieces and nephews; all of her co-workers at AO Smith who she considered her second family, especially Amos and Tina Lambert, Andy Cyzick “Peanut”, Kenneth and Charlotte Ryan, Brain and Shri Layer, Doris and Danny Whitson.
The funeral service will be held Friday, May 27, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Josh Jones, officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be chosen from friends and family. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The family would like to invite everyone to gather and fellowship after the graveside service at Faith of Freewill Baptist Church, 824 N. State of Franklin Rd. Johnson City, TN 37604.
