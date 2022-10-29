JOHNSON CITY - Kathy Joetta Laws Sutphin, 70, Johnson City, died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.
Kathy was born and raised in Washington County but lived most of her adult life in Unicoi County. She was a daughter of the late Basil John Laws Sr. and Kathleen Celestial Banner Laws Freda.
Kathy was formerly employed with Siemens and Texas Instruments before her illness forced her into retirement. She loved animals and nature, especially her dog, Simon.
In addition to her parents Kathy was preceded in death by a brother, Basil John Laws, Jr., and sister, Janie Laws Story.
Survivors include her husband, Charles R. Sutphin; three step-children that she loved as her own, Amy Marshall (Tony) of Church Hill, Melissa Mathes (Chris) of Johnson City, Christopher Sutphin (Brooke) of Watauga; brother, Gary Laws of Jonesborough; sisters, Nora Lohr (Robert) of Waynesville, NC, Sandra Gay (Gary) of Jonesborough; seven grandchildren, Hannah and Hailey Patton, C.J. and Mia Mathes, Roadie Sutphin, Willow Presnell, Lily Sutphin; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted Monday, October 31, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, with Pastor Mark Potter, officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:00-10:00 A.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
In-lieu-of flowers donations may be made to the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N. Industrial Dr. Erwin, TN 37650.