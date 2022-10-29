JOHNSON CITY - Kathy Joetta Laws Sutphin, 70, Johnson City, died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.

Kathy was born and raised in Washington County but lived most of her adult life in Unicoi County. She was a daughter of the late Basil John Laws Sr. and Kathleen Celestial Banner Laws Freda.

