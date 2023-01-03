GRAY - Kathy Joan Brown, 65, of Gray Tennessee went to be with the lord at her home on Sunday January 1st, 2023.

Kathy was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee in 1957. She attended King Springs Baptist Church. She loved working in her flowers, yard sales, decorating her home and she was a great cook. Kathy loved spending time with her family as well as her two cats Bella and Moosie.