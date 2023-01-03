GRAY - Kathy Joan Brown, 65, of Gray Tennessee went to be with the lord at her home on Sunday January 1st, 2023.
Kathy was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee in 1957. She attended King Springs Baptist Church. She loved working in her flowers, yard sales, decorating her home and she was a great cook. Kathy loved spending time with her family as well as her two cats Bella and Moosie.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Maupin; father-in-law, Leeroy Brown; mother-in-law, Virginia France; sister-in-law, Beverly Maupin; nephew, Joshua Maupin and niece, Carly Maupin.
Those left to cherish Kathy’s memory include her loving husband, Bernie Brown; mother, Barbara Maupin; son, Michael Brown and wife Missy; grandsons, Brandon and Colin Brown; sisters, Nancy Gardner and husband R.J., Letha Jones and husband Jeff, Karen Williams and husband Shona; brothers, Charles Maupin and wife Carol, Jimmy Maupin, Timmy Maupin and wife Leanne, Kevin Maupin and wife Tina, Scotty Maupin and wife Melissa; brother-in-law, Dennis Brown and wife Debbie as well as many nieces and nephews.
The Brown family will receive friends from 6:00 pm til 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held for Kathy at Washington County Memory Gardens on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 10:00 am. Services to be conducted by Pastor Luka Temaj.
Pallbearers include: Brian Williams, Jesse Gardner, Cody Hill, Charlie Maupin, Ernie Maupin, Jimmy Maupin and Ricky Mosier.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is honored to serve the Brown family.