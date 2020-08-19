JOHNSON CITY - Kathy Heaton Alexander, age 73, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her residence. Kathy was born in Banner Elk, North Carolina to the late Charles Frank and Alice Jewel Campbell Heaton. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles Heaton.
Kathy was a speech therapist for the Carter County School System for over 30 years and was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Women’s Civic Club of Elizabethton for many years and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Holly Alexander Burton, of Elizabethton, Curt Alexander and wife Audra, of Elizabethton and Charles Alexander, of High Point, NC; twelve grandchildren, Jon Shell, Charles Shell, Zoe Mays and husband Jared, Madeline Shell, David Garland, Daniel Garland, Rose Garland, Curtis Burton, Ava Alexander, Alaina Alexander, Curt Alexander III, and Isla Alexander; two great grandchildren, Knox Mays and Callum Mays.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Mark Grubb, officiating. Mr. Jon Shell will provide music on bagpipes.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Robert and Charlotte Woody and Mrs. Linda Dishner for being such wonderful neighbors to Kathy.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Compassion International, 12290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80921.
