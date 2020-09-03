Kathy's journey began on October 13, 1952 in Baltimore, Maryland. She was raised in Johnson City, Tennessee and called home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
She was a devoted and beloved wife to Donald Catherman, Sr., a loving mother, amazing grandmother, a hardcore aunt, and a very special big sister.
Kathy always had a way to make a person laugh no matter the situation. She loved to joke; such as the "little arms" joke she had with her great niece. She loved to reminisce about her days of employment with K Mart where she made so many memories and friends for a lifetime.
A limb has fallen from the family tree that says, "Grieve not for for me." Remember the best times, the laughter, the songs, the good life I lived while I was strong.
If tears could build a staircase, and memories a lane, I'd walk up to heaven and bring you home again.
Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean, I'll miss you until we meet again.