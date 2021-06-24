JOHNSON CITY - Kathy Elliott Gregory, age 67, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Robert T. Elliott and Doris E. McKeehan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by great nephew, Trenton Levi Thomas.
Kathy was a strong willed, independent, opinionated person who would do anything for her family. She worked for US Airways in many different jobs and as a bartender. She loved hockey, Nascar, shopping, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Kathy loved the beach, country music, and attending concerts. She loved spending time with her great granddaughter, Shiloh. Kathy will always be remembered for her special phrase, “I Love You To The Moon and Back!”
She is survived by her daughter, Nicki Ferguson and fiancé Shannon Silvers; two grandchildren, Chelsea N. Cole and husband Matt, and Jeromy J. Profitt and wife Dani; two great grandchildren, Shiloh Amira Smith and Logan Cole; one brother, Jeffery Elliott and wife Daphne; one sister, Sharon Martin; nieces and nephews, Wendy Host, Adam Saliba, Gage Host, Bryson Thomas Williams, Kristina Henry, Leah Tucker, and Leslie Elliott Trenton; and three great nieces and nephews, Tanner Tucker, Tyler Tucker, and River Lakin Tucker.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 PM with her cousin Jerry Elliott officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow in the Garden of Sermon on the Mount at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to express their thanks to her brother Jeff Elliott for being the backbone for the family during this tragic time, making all mom’s whishes a reality, and for all their love and care that was shown.
