ELIZABETHTON - Kathy Ellen (Blair) Baker, 67, of Elizabethton passed away at Sycamore Shoals Hospital on Friday, February 11th, 2022. Kathy was born in Carter County to the late Bobby Ray Blair and Vina Mae (Hardin) Blair who is still living. Kathy has devoted herself to caring for her mother for the past 10 years. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by a nephew, Terry Blair Hickman, and a niece Sarah Blair as well as two beloved pets Gabby and Rock. Kathy was a lover of all animals and was often donating her time to benefit them in any way she could. She loved anything to do with Halloween, it was her favorite holiday, and was a big fan of the show "The Walking Dead”. Kathy had been proclaimed the Yard Sale Queen by her son and was proud of it. Kathy thought of herself as a simple and hard-working woman who considered her son her greatest accomplishment. She was very proud of him and supported him in every endeavor.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Dustin Baker; Husband, David Baker; Mother, Mae Blair; Sister, Brenda Blair; Brothers, Larry Blair (Melanie), Tommy Blair (Nancy), Jerry Blair (Ruth Ann Haynes); Special Nephews, Corey Smith and Connor Smith (Fiancé Ashley Coon) as well as other several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Dixon.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Sycamore Shoals Hospital for their care as well as the staff and Dr. Tumkur at Tennessee Cancer specialists of Johnson City. Their dedication showed how they cared for Kathy. The family would also like to thank close friends Greg and Peggy Swanson, Mabel Irwin, Serena Miller, Mary and Dean Ritchie, Amanda Scalf Carr, Constance Scott, April Matherly, Pat Nelson, Frances Itaro-Bass, Wanda Byrd, Ron Taylor, and Diane Cable.
The family would also like to extend their gratitude to Rachel Moody for her years of love, dedication, and for being part of the family. You are loved very much.
A service to honor the life of Kathy Ellen (Blair) Baker will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Ricky Jones officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM on Saturday.
The graveside service and committal will follow in procession to Happy Valley Memorial Park, Johnson City. Pallbearers will be Dustin Baker, Dallas Cook, Chris Canter, Steve Tipton, Jay Waters, Brenda Blair, Corey Smith, and Connor Smith. Honorary Pallbearers are Larry Blair, Tommy Blair, Jerry Blair, Bill Mosley, Greg Swanson, Chris Williams, Jeff Woods, and Dean Mosier.
