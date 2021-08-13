I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 2 Timothy 4:7 KJV
UNICOI - Kathy Callahan, age 64, Unicoi, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 12, 2021 while she was surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Yancey County and a daughter of the late Reverend Ebb and Eddie Letterman Wheeler. Kathy lived most of her life in Unicoi County.
She was a homemaker. Kathy was a member of Marbleton Freewill Baptist Church. She loved the Lord with all her heart, and she loved her church family. Meme cherished her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. Kathy surrounded herself with family photos, she was especially proud of all her grandchildren’s pictures. She was an excellent cook and meticulously tended to all her house plants.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Callahan; one brother, Adam Wheeler; three sisters: Wanda Cooper, Margaret Morrow and Evelyn Shepherd.
Kathy leaves behind to cherish her beloved memories, two children: Adam Clouse, Erwin and Tina Edney (Chad), Unicoi; three grandchildren: Chandra Edney, Drew Edney and Tyler Clouse; one brother, E.L. Wheeler (Queenie), Erwin; four sisters: Sally Cole (Calvin), Weaverville, Faith Higgins, Erwin, Lida Gill, Greeneville, SC and Henrietta Anderson, Mars Hill; Special friends: Larry and Nora King, Kim Lloyd, Ethan and Dakota Gouge, who were first to call Kathy, Meme; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 16, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Marbleton Freewill Baptist Church. Pastor Tim Broyles, Pastor Willie Morrow and Reverend Pete Lloyd will officiate the 7:00 P.M. funeral service. Graveside service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday in the Mill Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Drew Edney, Tyler Clouse, Ethan Gouge, Dakota Gouge, L.J. Mitchell, Adam Clouse and Chad Edney. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 A.M. to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Avalon Hospice, Krista, Brittany, Dr. Miller and his staff for all the loving care given to Kathy and her family.
