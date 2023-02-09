JOHNSON CITY - Kathy Ann Killen, 53, Johnson City passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County. Kathy attended Rich Acres Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Helen Price and paternal grandmother, Rita Bishop.

Kathy loved spending family time and loved it even more when she was spending time with her nephews and nieces.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you