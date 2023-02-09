JOHNSON CITY - Kathy Ann Killen, 53, Johnson City passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County. Kathy attended Rich Acres Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Helen Price and paternal grandmother, Rita Bishop.
Kathy loved spending family time and loved it even more when she was spending time with her nephews and nieces.
Survivors include her parents, Leslie and Barbara Richardson Bishop of Johnson City; her husband, Danny Allen Killen of Johnson City; a sister, Cindy Milam of Johnson City; four brothers, David Richardson and wife, Vickie of Bristol, VA, Eugene Bishop and fiancé, Kristy of Johnson City, Jeffery Bishop and wife, Karen of Johnson City and Steven Bishop and wife, Michelle of Jonesborough; her precious dog, Oreo; she was also loved by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Kathy will be conducted at 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 14, 2023 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Kenneth Grindstaff and Rev. Brett Jones officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Maplelawn Cemetery, Jonesborough. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37604. 423-928-2245