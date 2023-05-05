JOHNSON CITY - Kathy Ann Kelly Lockner, 68, Johnson City, passed away after a brief illness, Friday, May 5, 2023, at Lakebridge, A Waters Community with her family by her side.

Kathy was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was a daughter of Cleo H. Bailey Kelly and the late Lester H. Kelly.

