JOHNSON CITY - Kathy Ann Kelly Lockner, 68, Johnson City, passed away after a brief illness, Friday, May 5, 2023, at Lakebridge, A Waters Community with her family by her side.
Kathy was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was a daughter of Cleo H. Bailey Kelly and the late Lester H. Kelly.
Kathy was a 1973 graduate of Science High School. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt. Kathy was a fun-loving, free spirited, kind, and gentle “hippy” at heart, which contributed to her nickname, “Chatty Kathy”. She loved her family and friends, and they will miss her deeply.
In addition to her father, Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Billy Joe Lockner; maternal grandparents, George and Alice Bailey; paternal grandmother Mary Kate Kelly.
Survivors include her son, Josh Arnold; grandson, Michael Arnold; great grandson, Keygan Arnold; sister, Angie Blevins; brother, Jimmy Kelly; aunts, Betty Ford, Mary Calhoun; uncle, Stan Bailey; nephews, Chad, Nick, and Jacob Blevins; niece, Alexis Kelly.
The funeral service for Kathy will be conducted Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home. The graveside committal service will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be chosen from friends and family.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00-1:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.