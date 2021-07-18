UNICOI - of Unicoi, TN, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at her home. A native of Buladean, NC, she was the daughter of the late J.D. and Viola Butler Davis. She was a homemaker and a member of the New Hope Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Miller and a brother, Larry Davis.
Survivors include her daughter, Christine Keith (Lonnie) of Unicoi; son, Brian Miller (Becky) of Johnson City, TN; sisters, Juanita Vance of Limestone Cove, Diane Miller of Erwin and Barbara Massengill of Marion, NC; brothers, Danny Davis of Jonesborough, TN, Steve Davis and David Davis both of Bakersville, NC; 5 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in the New Hope Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Ben James officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Davis Cemetery, Hwy 226 North, Bakersville, NC.
Henline-Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Davis Family.