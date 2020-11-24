JOHNSON CITY - Kathryn Rebecca Edwards, Johnson City, age 7 months, left this world Monday, November 23, 2020 at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Brandon (John) and Rebecca Edwards of Johnson City; brothers, Kayne Edwards, Connor Edwards, and Quinn Edwards; maternal grandparents, Ted and Diane Silvers, Limestone; paternal grandmother, Aleta Compton, Gray; paternal grandfather, Robert Edwards and step-grandmother, Mishew Edwards of Sapphire, N.C.; paternal great grandmother, Patricia Shortt of Richlands, VA; maternal great grandfather, Milton Hensley, Johnson City; and several aunts, uncles, and extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held 4:00 PM, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Craig Ponder officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the Edwards family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
