HAMPTON - Kathryn Judy “Nana” Hicks, age 74 of Hampton, went to be with her Lord on November 13, 2021, after an extended illness. Judy was born in Carter County on February 10, 1947 to the late Clarence H. & Gladys Radford Culler. She was a 1965 graduate of Happy Valley High School, she attended Upper Gap Creek Freewill Baptist Church all her life until she began going to Hampton Christian Church with her daughter, son-in-law and grandkids. Judy was a seamstress and upholster for 40 years of her life. Her favorite job of all was being Nana to not only her grandkids but also all the kids she care for, which were many over the years. Judy was a dedicated mother and Nana. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them, including watching them play sports. She made every game or event she could. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, outings with her sisters and nieces, and going to church, where she was the only female member of the “Front porch crew”.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hicks; one brother, Frank Culler; two sisters, Ruth Ann Hill and Janice Marie Vines; three brothers-in-law: Wayne Vines, Frank Hill and Ed Soliday; one sister-in-law, Mary Alice Culler, and one nephew, Rick Culler.
Those left to cherish her memory include: her daughter, Teresa (Danny) McClain, two grandsons: Cody McClain and Adam McClain; one granddaughter: Rylie McClain; two sisters: Linda Lee (Glen) Heneger and Grace Soliday; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
A funeral service to honor the life of Kathryn Judy “Nana” Hicks will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Dwayne Calhoun Minister officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021 in the Lyons Cemetery. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 9:20 a.m. Thursday will be: Mark McClain, Bob McClain, Wayne McClain, and her nephews. Honorary Pallbearers will be a very special friend, Sandy Montgomery and the front porch crew of Hampton Christian Church. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to her niece’s, Lisa and Vicky for all the loving care they provided day in and day out, Amedisys Home Health Care givers, Chelsea, Karen, Dustin (who was known as “one more”), Alex, David, and Dianna and the Amedisys Hospice care givers, Debbie, Hannah, Lexy, Jerry, Jennifer for the kindness and compassion, and love shown by each and every one of you made her days brighter. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 9:20 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hicks family