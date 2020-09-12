Kathryn Elaine McClellan entered the presence of her Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, following a grace-filled battle with ALS. A lifelong believer in the Christian faith, Katie was a long-time member of New Beginnings United Methodist Church in Boiling Springs, SC. Katie was born on December 28, 1959 in Johnson City, TN to Bill (Buck) and Mary McClellan. Graduating from Science Hill High School in 1977, Katie continued her education with a double BS in Political Science and History from Emory University and an MS in Computer Science from the University of Tennessee. Katie immediately began her career in 1985 in the IT department of Milliken & Company in Spartanburg, SC, and was part of the Milliken family for her entire career of nearly 35 years.
Living most of her life in the Spartanburg area, she enjoyed gardening, needlework, planning surprises, following professional tennis and especially spending time with her beloved pets, family, friends and neighbors. To her friends and neighbors, Katie was fun to be with yet someone you could always count on in a time of need. To her family, she was “everyone’s favorite aunt,” as she took great pleasure in joining family vacations with her sisters, nieces and nephew and in participating in their many activities and family celebrations. Her sisters treasure the many women’s weekend and celebration trips they shared with her over the years. Her family is especially grateful for the many, many trips she made to Johnson City over the past two years to help care for their parents during their time of failing health. Katie’s constant faith and optimism were a comfort and inspiration to all during this time and as her own health declined.
Katie is survived by her sisters, Nancy Morrison (Robert) and Deborah Dills, nieces Ashley Briefel (Jason), April Dills and Julie Dills, nephew, Matthew Morrison (Cammie) and grandnieces, Magnolia and Annabelle Briefel. If you would like to honor Katie with a donation, her family suggests Miracle Hill Children’s Ministries (www.miraclehill.org), The Haven Community Solutions (www.havenupstate.org) or The ALS Association (www.ALS.org).
The family will hold a private celebration of life and memorial for Katie in Monte Vista Memorial Park on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
The family of Kathryn Elaine McClellan is in the care of Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601; 423-282-2631