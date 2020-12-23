GREENSBORO, NC - Kathryn Clark Casas, 75, Greensboro, NC, died Monday, December 21, 2020, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Winston-Salem, NC, following medical complications.
Kathryn was a native of Johnson City and the daughter of the late Warren Harding and Helen Louise Thompson Clark.
She was a 1963 graduate of Science Hill High School and attended East Tennessee State University.
Kathryn was a former member of First Christian Church.
She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Kathryn is survived by her husband, Tony Casas, son, Tim Casas, Greensboro, NC, daughter, Kristina Casas Messick and husband Robby Messick, three grandchildren, Katie Messick, Abby Messick and Brody Messick, all of Colfax, NC.
The graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 2:00 P.M., at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Saturday prior to the service from 12:00-1:30 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home.
Those planning to attend are to please wear a mask or protective face covering, and practice appropriate social distancing.
In-lieu-of flowers, the family requests donations in Kathryn’s name be made to the ASPCA, your local humane society or animal shelter.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is serving the Casas family. (423-928-6111)