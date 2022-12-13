JONESBOROUGH - Kathlene Precious Stroud Gremillion, 90, passed away December 10, 2022 at Four Oaks Healthcare Center in Jonesborough, Tennessee.
Kathlene was born March 11, 1932 in Sabine Parish, Louisiana, to the late Thomas Jackson Stroud and Linda Magdalene Horton Stroud.
After graduating from Florien High School, Kathlene worked for BellSouth as a telephone operator before marrying Jude Adolphe Gremillion of Moreauville, Louisiana. They hopscotched the country for 20 years living the U.S. Air Force life, while raising their five children. After the children were grown, Kathlene volunteered at her local church and as a hospice volunteer. Jude and Kathlene were members of Trinity Baptist Church and had previously attended Greenvale Baptist Church.
Along with her loving parents, Kathlene was preceded in death by her four brothers, her beloved husband Jude Gremillion, and her daughter Teresa Shankle.
Those remaining to cherish her memory include: one daughter, Phyllis Gremillion of Independence, MO; three sons, Michael (Kathleen) Gremillion of North Augusta, SC, Dennis Gremillion of Platte City, MO, and Joseph Gremillion of Shreveport, LA; two brothers, Joe (Shirley) Stroud of Baton Rouge, LA and Doug Stroud of TX; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in the Dogwood Chapel at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am following the visitation service.
The committal service for Kathlene will be held at 1:00 pm at the V.A. Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E Oakland Avenue Johnson City, TN 37601 423-282-1521, is honored to serve the family of Kathlene Gremillion.