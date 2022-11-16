“Momma met Jesus today.”
Kathleen Price Babb, 88, Dandridge, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her residence.
Kathleen was a former resident of Washington County before moving with her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Rick, 16 years ago to Frankfort, IN, then 11 years ago to Dandridge. She was a daughter of the late Roy and Myrtle Lance Price.
Kathleen was a member of Grace Baptist Church since 1992. She was a Godly woman and was devout in her faith. Kathleen was a pre-school and Sunday school teacher. She loved and cared for her family and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn Walter Babb, Sr., daughter, Debra Keplinger, sisters, Mary Loise Tilson, Ella Mae Dove, Linda Gail Humphries, furry friend, Jesse.
Survivors include her daughters, Karen Schriber of Jonesborough, Donna Reagan (Rick) of Dandridge, Beverly Gross of Johnson City; sons, Wilburn Babb, Jr. of Panama City, FL, Ron Clay of Panama City, FL, Randall Babb of Elizabethton; 8 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; a fifth generation great-great grandmother 9 times; brothers, Glen Price (Betty) of Jonesborough, Ruben Price of Johnson City; several nieces and nephews; many close cousins and friends.
The funeral service for Kathleen will be conducted Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Pastor Robbie Hilton, officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be chosen from family.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00-1:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the University of Tennessee hospice team and Dr. Nancy Witherspoon.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Babb family (928-6111).
