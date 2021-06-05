GRAY - Kathleen Martha Cofer Jones MSN-RN-CNS, of Gray, passed away peacefully at the Johnson City Medical Center Thursday June 3, 2021 after sustaining injuries from a fall. She was surrounded by family and friends.
Kathleen was born in Wyandotte, Michigan on August 4, 1943. To say Kathleen Jones was an extraordinary woman is an understatement. She served our country as an Air Force Flight Nurse for over 20 years, retiring as a Major in 1982. As a bed side nurse, she gave exemplary care to thousands of patients. In the most recent 30 years she has been known to thousands of nursing students as Mrs. Jones Assistant Professor at Walter State Community College Nursing Program. She dedicated her life to helping other for over 55 years. The legacy she has created will impact the nursing profession for the future.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Dixon & Cleda Jewel Vandiver Cofer and husband, “Pete” Kenneth Jones.
She is survived by her sister, Joanne Beckett; nephew, Mylo Ragatti; step-daughter, Johanna (Jolie) Jones; daughter, Sandra Wells and her husband Kenneth Wells; grandchildren, Austin Hoyle, Cassidy Hoyle, and Hunter Wells; lifelong friend, Frances (Billie) Sills; special friend, Holly Dunwoody; and all faculty, staff, and students at Walters State Community College.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm, Monday, June 7, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 pm Monday prior to the service.
Kathleen wishes were to be cremated and her remains be mixed with her husband and spread into the gulf stream.
In lieu of flowers, In honor of her six cats, family have requested donations be made to the Washington County Humane Society, https://hswctn.networkforgood.com/projects/93139-give-a-gift or to the Kathleen Jones Nursing Scholarship, https://gofund.me/734cc764 .
Condolences may be sent to the Jones family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821