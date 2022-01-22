JONESBOROUGH - Kathleen “Kathy” Hogan Workman 78, of Jonesborough, TN
It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we say farewell to the loving stronghold of our family. Kathy went home to be with our Heavenly Father on January 17th, 2022.
She was a long-time resident of Jonesborough, TN, but was born in Worchester, MA and graduated from St. Stephens High school. She attended East Tennessee State University, graduating magna cum laude with a Bachelor’s degree in History. She was the fourth of six children born to James E. Hogan Sr. and Ann Marie MacDiarmid. Kathy was preceded in death by both of her parents, sister Patricia Farrell, and brothers, James E. Hogan Jr. and Dennis Hogan.
Surviving Kathy, her beloved Bobby C. Workman, their daughters Laurie Miller (Jeff), Linda Bogan (Michael), Peggy Ornduff, and son James Workman (Susie). Grand children include Jessica Hopper (Frank), Rachel Miller (Don), Erika, Ian, and Michaela Bogan, Emily, Bekah and LeighAnn Ornduff, Katherine LaBean (Brian), Karen Roberts (DJ), Jacob and Kirsten Workman, plus a great grandson Dominc Hopper.
Kathy was also survived by her two sisters, Margaret (Peg) Toombs (Sid) and Maureen McDowell (Francis), along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Bob took Kathy’s hand and heart in marriage in July of 1963, then started their adventure together. She and Bob enjoyed traveling and taking their family to visit all her extended family in the New England area. They made lots of enjoyable trips camping with friends and family after retirement, treasuring their lifelong friendships.
Kathy loved being a grandmother and was always ready to cook for, dote over, or just spoil any and all of them.
Kathy was an active member and servant at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and loved being involved with her women’s groups.
There will be a Memorial Mass held on Tuesday, Jan. 25th, 11am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2211 E. Lakeveiw Dr., Johnson City.
WE RESPECTFULLY ASK THAT MASKS BE WORN
She will be laid to rest afterwards at the VA cemetery. There will be a private family gathering following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to St. Jude’s or St. Mary’s Bereavement Committee.
We would like say “Thank You” to the Progressive Care Unit at Franklin Woods Hospital, with special appreciation and gratitude to Cindy, Respiratory therapist.
