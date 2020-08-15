UNICOI - Kathleen Joyce Laws McIntosh, age 89, Unicoi, went to walk with Jesus Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Center on Aging and Health. She was a life-long resident of Unicoi County. Kathleen was a daughter of the late L.C. “Caney” and Savannah Bailey Laws. She had been employed by Blue Ridge Pottery, National Casket, and retired from Texas Instruments. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, of 58 years, Burnice Edwin “B.E.” McIntosh in 2006; three brothers: Clyde Laws, Bob Laws, L.C. Laws, Jr., and two sisters: Ruth McCurry and Pauline Ellis.
Kathleen attended Unicoi Freewill Baptist Church. She was a skilled homemaker, enjoyed baking, quilting, reading, and shopping. Most of all she was devoted to her family. She traveled to Oregon several times to see her son & his family. Kathleen was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, and friend. She leaves behind, to cherish her memory, two sons: Michael “Mike” McIntosh (Melissa), of Unicoi, and Steve McIntosh (Jamie), of Eugene, OR; one brother, Jeff Laws (Nancy), of Walkertown, NC; one sister, Mary Jane Linville of Brandon, FL; three grandchildren: Chris McIntosh (Jennifer), Daniel McIntosh (Amy), and Annie Wilson (Mike); six great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who were blessed by her, friendship, love, and care.
Graveside service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Mountain Home National Cemetery Historical Section. Reverend Todd McLaughlin and Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate. Music will be provided by The Little Hobo Matt Kinman and The Jukebox Cowboy Luke Bell. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:55 PM. Due to the covid-19 restrictions the family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
The VA enforces social distancing and requires all attendees wear a mask, those who do not wish to adhere to these guidelines will be asked to stay in their vehicle.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Kathleen McIntosh to Unicoi Freewill Baptist Church, 401 Tennessee St., Unicoi, TN 37692.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Center on Aging and Health for eight years of great care, and the all the doctors involved with Kathleen’s health care.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the McIntosh family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.
