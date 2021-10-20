Kathleen Hensley Cooper, age 86, Spivey Community, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at her home. She was a native and lifelong resident of Unicoi County. Kathleen is a daughter of the late Joe Roscoe and Lucy Tolley Hensley.
Kathleen was a faithful member of Mountain Dale Freewill Baptist Church. She loved going to church, singing in the choir and in her younger years she sang with the Mountain Dale Quartet. She loved her church family and was constantly praying for everyone she knew. She retired from Industrial Garment where she was employed as a seamstress for twenty years.
Kathleen enjoyed working around her home, raising a garden, and cooking, she always made sure her family was fed, and no one left hungry. She also enjoyed raising several different kinds of flowers, especially Iris’s, with her sisters, Glasie and Irene.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-three years, Wayne Cooper on April 6, 2020; one brother, Kyle Hensley; two sisters: Irene Hensley Tipton and Zelta Hensley Bagby and husband Pete; nephews: Kelly Peterson and Ricky Hensley; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; C.J. Cooper, Ted Cooper, Pansy Delffs, and Janie Burgess.
Kathleen leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Kelly Cooper; special granddaughter, JoAnna; one sister, Glasie and R.L. Peterson; two brothers: Arnold and Marsha Hensley, George and Sharrol Hensley; brother-in-law, Stanley Tipton; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Hensley, Verlon Burgess, Glenda Moore and husband Steve, Kay Cooper, and Connie Cooper; special extended family: Debbie Bradford, Susan Hensley, Robin Edwards; very special great nieces, Heidi and Hannah Hensley who all have been so willing and graciously in helping take care of Kathleen. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, friends, and Church Family also survive.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kathy Jo Shelton, Lisa McNeely, along with Debbie, Susan, Robin, Heidi, Hannah, and everyone who helped and prayed for Kathleen and the family during her time of sickness.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 PM Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the family home, 202 Joe Hensley Road, Spivey Community. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Tommy Hensley and Reverend Kevin Laws officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Kathleen will be laid to rest in the Joe Hensley Family Cemetery.
