JOHNSON CITY - Kathleen Harriett Walrond, 73, Johnson City, died Monday, September 5, 2022, at The Waters of Johnson City.
Kathleen was born in Roanoke, VA to the late William and Minnie Turner Walrond.
Kathleen enjoyed reading, traveling and learning more about fine arts.
In addition to her parents Kathleen was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Walrond, nephew, Robert VonPloennies, and the father of her children whom she remained close with till his passing, Jerry Campbell.
Survivors include her daughters, Melissa Crutchfield and husband Ed of Johnson City, Vanessa Johnson and husband Johnny of Knoxville; grandchildren, Victoria Johnson of Orlando, FL, Britney Franks and fiancé Daniel Pickle of Bluff City, Emily Phillips and husband Matt of Lafollette, Amanda Dilliha and husband Joey of Louisville, KY, Hannah Houser and husband Jack of Tuscaloosa, AL; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Sarakay, Christopher and Ella Franks; sisters, Ceann Lawhorn and Jeanette VonPloennies; niece, Robin VonPloennies of Roanoke, VA; several nephews.
It was Kathleen’s wish to be cremated and the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at The Waters of Johnson City for the wonderful care they gave Kathleen.