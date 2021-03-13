Kathleen (Aunt Kat) Garland
BAKERSVILLE, NC - Kathleen (Aunt Kat) Garland, age 90, of Fork Mountain Rd., Bakersville, NC went home to be with the Lord March 12, 2021. She was a native of Mitchell County, NC and a daughter of the late Charles W. and Mae Forbes Garland. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and also attended Big Rock Creek Baptist Church. She loved baking, canning, and quilting.
Survivors include: one daughter Sara Allen (Ron), of Bakersville, NC, one son Doug Garland (Ella), of Jonesborough, TN, one sister Helen Woody of Chapel Hill, NC, and two grandchildren Morgan and Erin Allen.
She was preceded in death in addition to her parents by; her husband Fletcher Garland, sisters: Charlene Gouge, Mary Belle Gouge, and Bobbie Garland, and one brother Brooks Garland.
A graveside service will be held Monday, March 15, 2021 at 11:00AM at Gouge Cemetery (Fork Mountain Rd), with Garland Honeycutt, Mike Garland, and Kevin Laws officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Garland Family.