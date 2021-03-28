JOHNSON CITY - Katherine “Kathy” May Bench, age 83, of Johnson City, Tennessee died Thursday, March 25, 2021 at The Courtyards Senior Living in Johnson City.
Kathy was born in 1937 in Carter County, Tennessee to Roy Hall May and Marguerite Pickens May.
She was a member of First Christian Church. She had been in the “Win-a-Kuple” Sunday School class.
Kathy was a registered nurse at the V.A. Medical Center for 24 years. Her hobby was gardening. She took a certification course through the Agriculture Extension Service of Sullivan County and became a Master Gardener. She loved to beautify the Johnson City Medical Center through her gardening, and in particular, roses.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Joseph Bench in 2004.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, David (and Karen) Bench; daughter, Gail (and Kevin) Ledzian; grandchildren, Tyler Bench, Patrick Ledzian, and Austin Ledzian; and brother, Dennis (and Jean) May.
There will be no public services. Private interment will occur at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Bench family.