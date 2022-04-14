JOHNSON CITY - Katherine “Kathy” Bolton Winfree of Johnson City, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 11, 2022. She was born on June 28, 1926, at Grand Canyon, Arizona to Rena and George C. Bolton, Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Shelby Winfree, sister Mary Bolton Ostermeyer of Johnson City, and brother George C. Bolton, Jr. of Little Rock, AR. Kathy is survived by her only child, Nancy Winfree Miles and husband, Mike, of Johnson City, two grandchildren, Laura Miles of Alexandria, VA and James Miles and wife, Alyssa, of Tampa, FL, brother John William Bolton and wife Miriam of Huntsville, AL and many nieces and nephews.
Kathy grew up in Hot Springs, Arkansas and met her husband, Shelby, while attending Texas Women’s University in Denton, TX. She was a high school home economics teacher in Port Neches, TX and later a homemaker in Bastrop, LA. Together, she and her husband enjoyed gardening, visiting National Parks, and attending family reunions. Following the death of her husband in 2005, she made her home in Johnson City with her daughter and son-in-law. While in Johnson City, she attended First Christian Church and was a member of the Win-a-Kuple Sunday School class. Katherine was a devout Christian and used her talents and time to support church projects. Family was the most important thing to her and she always found ways to care for and encourage them. She valued hard work and was described by everyone who knew her as a true Southern Lady.
The family would like to thank the JC Medical Staff, especially nurses Amanda Shue and Violetta Ward for the loving care she received from them. Kathy’s wishes were to donate her body to the Quillen-Dishner College of Medicine. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests that any contributions in Kathy’s memory be made to the Win-a-Kuple Sunday School class at First Christian Church, 200 East Mountcastle Dr., Johnson City, TN, 37601.