I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. II Timothy 4: 7-8 KJV
ELIZABETHTON - Katherine J. White, age 67, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Katherine was born October 9, 1953 in Carter County, Tennessee to the late Floyd and Mary Sue Crabtree Culler. In addition to her parents, Katherine was also preceded in death by her step mother, Evelyn Gibson Culler; three sisters, Rita Russell, Denise Mason and Cindy Connell; and one brother, Jerry Culler.
Katherine retired from Wal-Mart in the Human Resource Department and was a member of Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church. She loved her church, sang in the choir and was active in the church nursery and the Young at Heart Sunday School Class. Katherine loved to crochet and sew- she was a wonderful and talented seamstress. She enjoyed painting, traveling and shopping but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and being a friend to everyone that met her.
Those left to cherish Katherine’s memory include her husband, Eldon White; three sons, Scotty Lynn Dugger and wife Julie, Bobby Dugger and wife Cindy and Andy Dugger and wife Sarah; two step children, Wendy White and husband Chad Bristol and Brad White; nine grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn Cutler and husband David and Linda Shackleford and husband Jackie; and a sister-in-law, Reta Culler. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Katherine J. White will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church with Reverend Randy Johnson and Reverend Mark Potter officiating. Music will be under the direction of Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church Choir. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the church prior to the service on Friday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 14, 2021 in the Lyons Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Scotty Lynn Dugger, Bobby Dugger, Andy Dugger, Taw Dugger, Devin Dugger, Austin Dugger, Lucas Dugger and Mike White. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters, church family and fellow associates at Walmart. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church at 1:15 PM on Saturday, August 14, 2021 to go in procession to the cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to The American Cancer Society, 861 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Franklin Woods Community Hospital and the Ballad Cancer Care in Johnson City, M.D. Anderson of Houston, Texas and Dr. Justin Digby for the loving care given to Katherine.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the White family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.