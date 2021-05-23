ELIZABETHTON - Katherine Harper May, age 56, of Elizabethton, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Jerry L. and Peggy Joyce West Harper and was born in Knoxville, TN on June 21, 1964.
Katherine was a social worker for the Department of Human Services. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Elizabethton where she enjoyed helping with children’s church and Vacation Bible School. She was an independent and loving mother and was known for her kind-heartedness and eagerness to always help others.
Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Joe May of the home; a daughter, Emily Fair and husband Dalton Lee Fair of the home; a brother, Randy Harper and wife Lori; three nephews, Price Harper, Reed Harper and Vance Harper; and several aunts, uncles and cousins from middle Tennessee.
A service to celebrate the life of Katherine Harper May will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Todd Hallman officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM prior to the service.
The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Price Harper, Reed Harper and Vance Harper and others selected from family and friends. Everyone will meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 1:15 PM on Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice for the love and care given to Katherine during her illness.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the American Cancer Sociey, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the May family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.