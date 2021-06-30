Today my truest friend of all… my heart, my soul and my wife entered Heaven’s gates. Hand in hand we walked together to the very end. God’s grace always warmed us from above. It’s him, I’ll thank each day I wake for blessing me with all of your love.
JOHNSON CITY - Katherine Elliott Kilpatrick of Johnson City passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at her residence. She was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a daughter of the late Stacy and Anna Mae Phipps Elliott. Katherine was a charter and lifelong member of Greenwood Baptist Church. She retired from the V.A. Hospital where she had worked many years as an X-ray technician. Katherine’s first commitment in life was to the Lord. She was a charitable giver her entire life. Her second commitment was to her loving husband of 60 years. She loved her sisters, brothers and family and they LOVED her right back. Gardening was her favorite hobby, she loved working in her flowers. Also, they have a love of feeding stray animals and caring for their pets. Katherine loved traveling, dining out and she never met a stranger. She will be missed by anyone that ever met her. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Etta Hodge and Lucille Elliott; her brothers, Gene Elliott, Ernest “Bud” Elliott and Charles Elliott.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, John Mark Kilpatrick; two sisters, Shirley Woodard and Geraldine Ray both of Johnson City; two brothers, Mike Elliott and Carl Elliott and his wife, Shirley all of Johnson City; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services for Katherine will be conducted at 7:00 PM Friday, July 2, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 9:30 AM Saturday in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Robbie Elliott, Dexter Elliott, Tim Hodge, Dwight Elliott, Nick Ray, Mike Elliott and Scotty Elliott. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Hodge, Larry Scott, Paul Bailey, Daniel Jones and Randy Woodward. For those attending the graveside service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:20 AM.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245