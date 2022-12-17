Katherine Dibble passed quietly at home, Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the age of 93.

Katherine was born June 3, 1929, to Alexander White McLean and Florence Iola Bentley McLean in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She spent her youth growing up in Carr, Colorado and Sharon Springs, Kansas. She graduated high school in Sharon Springs. She proceeded to attend the University of Kansas and received her BS in Nursing. Later, she attained two Master’s Degrees. The first in Education, from East Tennessee State University and the second in Nursing from the University of Virginia. She spent her early years in nursing and education in NW Kansas where she met her husband Terry Dibble at Hays, Kansas. They spent several years in Kansas, moved briefly to Ashland, Ohio followed by moves back to Kansas, onto Missouri and Nebraska before arriving in Johnson City, Tennessee, where she spent the remainder of her life.

