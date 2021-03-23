JOHNSON CITY - Katherine Ann Henry, age 69, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a graduate of Science Hill High School and Virginia Intermont College. She also studied art and theater in Boston, MA and taught equestrian studies in Ojai, CA and Boulder, CO.
Katherine’s greatest passion was her love of animals, especially her beloved dog, Baby, and show horse, Verity. For years, Katherine participated in the region’s horse show circuit, winning numerous trophies and ribbon awards. Additionally, she was an accomplished local artist. Her equestrian art is on display in the hallways and offices of TPI Corporation, of which she was a co-owner. She was also a supporter of the McKinney Center Program for the Arts, located in Jonesborough. For a number of years, Katherine owned and operated The Frame Shop, located in North Johnson City. She was a Master Tai Chi Instructor under the American Martial Arts Institute and taught Tai Chi locally for Olson’s Martial Arts Academy for over 10 years. Her students will always cherish her lessons and love of the art.
Katherine was a faithful Christian and attended Christ Fellowship Church in Kingsport.
Katherine was preceded in death by: her parents, Robert Eugene Henry, Sr. and Evelyn Estelle Henry; and one nephew, Christopher Ryan Cox.
Left to cherish her memory: one sister, Kay Henry Hale and her husband Darrell; two brothers, Robert E. Henry, Jr. and David Scott Henry; two nephews, Austin Andrew Henry and Robert Aaron Cox and his wife Kelly; two great nephews, Marshall Aaron Cox and Isaiah Pearson Cox; one step niece, Lorrie Olinger; and two step nephews, James Hale and Charles Hale.
A private committal service was conducted on Monday, March 22, 2021, with Pastor Mike Richards officiating.
For those wishing to do so, memorial contributions may be sent to the Christopher Ryan Cox Memorial Scholarship Fund, Milligan University, Milligan, TN 37682.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at JCMC for their dedicated care and compassion.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Henry family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Henry family. (423) 282-1521