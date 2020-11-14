JOHNSON CITY - Kate Thornton, 63, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Holston Manor.
Ms. Thornton was born in Johnson City to Mary Willie Kate and Chester William Campbell.
She loved her grandkids dearly and will be missed by everyone that knew her.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Thornton was preceded in death by: three sisters, Virginia Campbell, Verna Lee Anderson and Greta Sue DePew; and one brother, Fred Campbell.
Left to cherish her memory include: two daughters, Jessica and Tisha Thornton, of Johnson City; one brother, Chester Campbell, of Johnson City; two grandchildren, Ashton Estep and Jaxson Thornton, of Johnson City; and many nieces and nephews.
The family of Ms. Thornton will receive friends from 6 PM until 8 PM Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at First Freewill Baptist Church, 302 Colorado St., Johnson City. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Thornton family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Thornton family. (423) 282-1521