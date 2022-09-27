GRAY - Kate Parsons Gage, age 84, of Gray, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 25, 2022, surrounded by her family at home.
Kate was born in Mitchell County, North Carolina to the late John Conley Parsons and Helen Greene Parsons. She moved to Gray in 1958. She worked as an accountant for AmeriSource for 20 years.
Kate was previously a member of Keystone Presbyterian Church for many years, where she served as an elder, music director, and was part of the Ladies Sunday School Class. She later attended services at First Church of the Brethren, J.C. until the pandemic kept her home. She was also a member of the Johnson City Senior Citizens and participated in Musical Voices. Music was a big part of her life, and she enjoyed playing piano and singing. She was also an avid reader, and she was very talented at crocheting and needlework.
In addition to her parents, Kate was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years in 2019, John “J.C.” Gage; a son in 1980, Michael Wayne Gage; grandson, John “Corey” Gage; and siblings, Lou Parsons Abel, Jack M. Parsons, George Parsons, Mae Slagle, and Robert Parsons.
Those left to cherish her memory include son, John Alan (and Donna) Gage; granddaughters, Jessica Gail Gage and Jennifer (and Jon) Puckett; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Ian Puckett and Aiden Gage; a very special niece and nephew, Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn (and Michael) McDonald and Blake Abel; special great-nephews, Paris and Cooper McDonald; sisters and brother-in-law, Norma Smith and Gary and Rosalie Gage; and several other nieces and nephews.
Kate’s family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will immediately follow the visitation, beginning at 6:00 pm, under the direction of Chaplain Steven Spell. A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 am on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am.