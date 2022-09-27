GRAY - Kate Parsons Gage, age 84, of Gray, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 25, 2022, surrounded by her family at home.

Kate was born in Mitchell County, North Carolina to the late John Conley Parsons and Helen Greene Parsons. She moved to Gray in 1958. She worked as an accountant for AmeriSource for 20 years.

