ELIZABETHTON - Kate Irick Spain, 93 of Elizabethton, TN passed away on March 29, 2021 at Hermitage Health Care Center.
She was the daughter of the late Rody and Jennie Greene Evans of Butler, TN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Irick; three brothers, Carroll, Ralph, Lail; two sisters, Barbara and Mary Chasteen.
Kate retired from JC Penney's after 32 years, her great joy in life was traveling; if a tour bus was moving, she was on it. She made multiple friends over the years in her travels.
Kate is survived by her daughter Debbie and husband Tommy; grandchildren Lindsey, Chris and wife Stephanie.
She donated her body to the Quillen College of Medicine. She desired no services be held.
Special thanks to Sycamore Springs Retirement Community, Hermitage Health Care Center, Amedisys Hospice Care, especially Keith Greene.
Condolences may be sent to the Spain family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821