JOHNSON CITY – Kate G. Harris, 81, Johnson City passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Ft. Pierce, Florida and was a daughter of the late Chapman and Fannie Christian Green. Mrs. Harris had moved to Johnson City area in 1992. She was born and raised in Ft. Pierce, Florida where she was a graduate of Dan McCarty High School. Mrs. Harris managed the Sunrise Theatre for many years. She enjoyed family get to gathers and attending her High School Reunions and also taking pictures. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie M. Harris Sr. in 2012; two brothers, Adrian and Kenny Green and two sisters, Phyllis Coker and Evelyn Drawdy.
Survivors include her children, Sandy Harris, John “Tad” Harris Jr. both of Johnson City and Marvin Harris and his wife, Christy of Jonesborough; three grandchildren, Kathie Hatcher and husband, Adam, Logan Jackson and wife, Catherine and Megan Walker and husband, Cole; five great-grandchildren, Coltin Hatcher, Lilith Hatcher, Cooper Walker, Artie Walker and Aiden Jackson; a special childhood friend, Elaine Aguirre and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Harris will be conducted at 7:00 PM Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Ronnie Holloway officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Bradburn Hill Cemetery, Highway 93, Greeneville, TN. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245