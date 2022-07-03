ERWIN - Karl Raymond Thomas, age 92, of Erwin, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Mountain Home, TN. A native of Erwin, Karl is a son of the late G.H. “Red” and Mildred (Watkins) Thomas. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Erwin and was an employee of CSX Railroad until his retirement after 38 years of service as Department Foreman of the Car Department. Karl was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, where he honorably and faithfully served our country as an Aviation Metalsmith 2nd Class during the Korean War. Karl was a graduate of Unicoi County High School and then he attended East Tennessee State University. He served his community with the Erwin Volunteer Fire Department for 13 years and served as the Assistant Fire Chief for 5 years. He loved antique, classic and custom cars and motorcycles. In addition to his parents, Karl is preceded in death by his son: Karl Randel “Randy” Thomas; sisters: Elizabeth Treadway, Hazel Anderson and Margie Erwin Thomas; brothers: Hunter Thomas, Hamilton Thomas and James Thomas; sister-in-law: Novella Peterson; and brother-in-law: Jim Lingerfelt.
Karl Raymond Thomas leaves behind to cherish his memory: wife of 65 years: Imogene (Lingerfelt) Thomas; son: Richard K. Thomas; brothers-in-law: Bill Lingerfelt and wife, Shirley, and Grady Lingerfelt and wife, Sandy; sisters-in-law: Charlene Griffith and husband, Clyde, Phyllis Coffey and husband, Lawrence, Marilyn Ayers and husband, Bob, and Shirley Lingerfelt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and staff at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center for their care and support during this difficult time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Karl Raymond Thomas in a graveside committal service to be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Evergreen Cemetery. Reverend David Crutchfield will officiate. Those attending the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 1:30 pm on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be Jim Buchannan, Leonard Bowman, Mike Holt, Tommy Vanover, Bobby Ayers, Clyde Griffith, Grady Lingerfelt and Randy Trivette.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Karl Raymond Thomas through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.